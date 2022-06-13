Japan: US & Ukraine Envoys Urge People To Support Newly Launched Fund To Help Ukrainians

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the ambassadors of Ukraine and the United States to Tokyo have urged the Japanese to give support to a newly launched funding that will help the Ukrainian evacuees in Japan. The Ukraine Evacuees Assistance Fund has been set up by Nippon Foundation, Kyodo News reported. The fundraising drive has been initiated to provide support to more than 1,200 Ukrainian evacuees in Japan with additional financial support for language studies and other needs.

Jumpei Sasakawa, executive director of the Nippon Foundation, said that they intend to raise 1 billion yen (₹58,29,42,500) by September 30 and have already pledged 5 billion yen (₹2,91,55,64,628.50) for the transportation and living costs of Ukrainian evacuees. Sasakawa informed that the US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, had told him to involve the people of Japan in supporting Ukrainian refugees, according to AP. The fund launched by Nippon Foundation will cover the tuition in the Japanese language and pay for the scholarship of Ukrainian evacuees to enable them to learn the language and earn a livelihood, Kyodo News reported. Furthermore, the foundation will also offer items like cards for travelling on public transport and some cash for Ukrainian evacuees experiencing Japanese summer festival, as per the news report. Rahm Emanuel in the press conference, called it a "win-win situation" and added, "Japan could use the help on its labor shortage and Ukraine people or evacuees can bring their skill set and find work and contribute to their temporary new home."

Sergiy Korsunsky urges Japanese to make donations for helping Ukrainians

Notably, more than 1,200 Ukrainians have taken refuge in Japan since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Ambassador to Tokyo Sergiy Korsunsky urged the Japanese to make donations in helping Ukrainians and called on them to see a donation to the fund as an "investment by Japan in a nation that will be always be friends with you." Korsunsky stressed that the Ukrainians in Japan will play the role of a "bridge" between Japan and Ukraine when the war-torn nation will start its redevelopment, according to AP. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 7,363,600 have fled their homes in Ukraine and moved to other nations since Russia began its offensive on February 24. It is pertinent to note here that Japan has been supporting Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine. Furthermore, Japanese authorities have been imposing sanctions against Russia for initiating military aggression against Ukraine.

