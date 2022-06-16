Japanese Airlines Announces Change In Logo Featuring 'Z' To Avoid Similarities With Russia

Japan’s low-cost air carrier Zipair Tokyo, Wednesday, revealed that it will ditch its logo featuring the letter ‘Z’ to avoid getting confused with Russian war machines. Japan Times quoted the president of the airline subsidiary as saying that the logo might trick people into thinking that Zipair Tokyo approves of Putin’s ‘unjustified’ invasion of Ukraine. It is pertinent to note that ‘Z’ is a war symbol used by Russian troops in their ongoing war of attrition in Ukraine.

“I think some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation,” President Shingo Nishida said.

Zipair Tokyo is a subsidiary of Japan’s flag carrier Japan Airlines. Its logo currently features the alphabet ‘Z’ written in green. However, Nishida said that the new, modified logo will feature a geometric pattern in green, black and white. The new logo would be come into use starting Saturday, June 18.

What does the ‘Z’ symbol mean?

Earlier in March, the Russian Ministry of Defence suggested that the ‘Z’ symbol is an abbreviation of the phrase ‘for victory’. However, it later suggested alternative meanings for "Z", including "For peace,” "For truth" and the letter Z inside the English words demilitarization and denazification, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has asserted to be the purpose of the invasion.

It has been 113 days since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation on Ukraine to ‘denazify and demilitarise' the erstwhile Soviet state. After initially failing to capture Kyiv, the invaders shifted their focus eastern industrial region of Donbass. Interestingly, both sides constantly keep on sharing details of their attacks and destruction in a bid to manoeuvre public opinion in their favour and win the ongoing war of propaganda.

As the war continues to ravage Europe, Russian troops have shifted the centre of their offensive to Severodonetsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The Ukrainian Governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told The Associated Press that “heavy fighting in Severodonetsk continues today as well.” Separatists held Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbass region. As the situation gets worse, Haidai said that Zlenskyy’s forces were “holding the enemy from three sides at once.”

