Japanese PM Kishida Reiterates Stance Against Russia Over Ukraine War During India Visit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cooperate further against Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Japan’s press secretary Hikariko Ono. As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the fourth week, Kishida visited India and met with PM Modi in New Delhi. Noting Japan PM’s crucial visit, Ono said that both Tokyo and New Delhi agreed on a few points that any attempt to change the status quo in Ukraine will not be tolerated.

Both Kishida and PM Modi agreed to maintain dialogue and support Ukraine as well as the neighbouring nations. Japanese press secretary noted that Russian aggression is an outrage and against international law. She said that Japan reiterated against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ono said that the international community should have a resolute action in a united manner.

Russia announced that it was launching a ‘special’ operation into Ukraine on February 24. As the international community continued to rally against Russia. Amid the tensions due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Japanese PM visited India with Kishida noting that no country should adopt a nuclear war.

‘He asked Modi to cooperate further against Putin. Both countries agreed on a few points on any attempt to change the status quo will not be tolerated and dialogue should be maintained and both countries will support united to Ukraine and neighbouring countries,’ said Ono.

Kyiv Authorities Say 228 People Have Died In Invasion Russian Invasion

Meanwhile, Kyiv officials have said that 228 people including four children have been killed in the city since the invasion began in late February, Kyiv Independent reported citing the city council. Additionally, in Russia’s all-out attack on Ukraine, over 900 citizens including 16 children have been wounded in the Ukrainian capital. About 40 houses, six schools, and four kindergartens were also destroyed in the attacks.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry had reported that around 14,400 Russian personnel were killed by Kyiv as of Saturday. Amond other losses claimed by Ukraine, Russia is now short of 95 aircraft, 115 helicopters, 466 tanks, 60 cisterns, 1,470 armoured vehicles of different types, 213 artillery pieces, three vessels, 44 anti-aircraft warfare systems, as of March 19.

