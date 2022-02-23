Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Russia and two separatist-controlled regions of Ukraine that were recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The penalties include a ban on issuance and distribution of new Russian government bonds in Japan in response to "actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine," PM Kishida said in a statement, as quoted by Associated Press. Calling out Russia for unilaterally recognising the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Luhansk and Donetsk, he also urged Putin to "return to diplomatic process" in order to resolve the long-standing standoff.

Tokyo's sanctions are expected to bolster efforts of the West seeking to pressure Russia to return to diplomatic avenues for a resolution to the broiling tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border. The "biggest global crisis" in terms of peace and security, as per UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, has already aggravated with Putin's move to identify rebels-held territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, a step that is being widely criticised by the international community as a "violation of Minsk Agreement (a ceasefire deal signed between Ukraine, Russia and separatist-controlled regions)." Announcing the first set of sanctions against Russia, Japan PM Kishida also seconded his Western counterparts in strongly condemning Russia for threatening Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic process in resolving the development,” Japan PM Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, as quoted by AP.

Japan announces trade embargoes with LPR and DPR

Announcing the sweeping penalties against Russia's actions over Ukraine, Japan PM Kishida highlighted that Tokyo will suspend visas for people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel-held territories of LPR and DPR (jointly called the Donbass republics). He also stressed Japan will freeze assets of the breakaway regions, in addition to suspending trade with Donbass-based entities. Earlier, PM Kishida had called on Russia to return to diplomatic discussions. On Wednesday, he added if Tokyo observed no impact of the potentially crippling sanctions in the short term it will take further steps in case the standoff intensifies from the current situation.

It is to mention that Japan becomes the fifth nation to join the US, UK, Canada, and Australia to impose heavy financial sanctions on targetted Russian entities and beneficiaries of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The trove of penalties came shortly after Putin signed a decree on Monday, proposed by Russian lower parliament State Duma on February 15, to recognise the independence of Donbass republics, further escalating the rift with Kyiv, which strongly opposed formal identification of the break-away provinces. Meanwhile, despite credible evidence of troop build-up up to 1,90,000 and multiple ceasefire violations under the Minsk Accord, Russia has continued to maintain that it does not pose threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and is open for "diplomatic talks."

(Image: AP)