Japan's PM Considering Visit To Kyiv To Meet With Zelenskyy Ahead Of G7 Summit: Report

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Ukraine in February to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. This comes at a time when Japan holds the chair of the Group of Seven industrialized countries. Prime Minister Kishida apparently wants to express the group's ongoing support for Ukraine and issue a joint statement condemning Russia's aggression towards the country, as per a report from The Japan News. The final decision on the proposed visit will be made after assessing the current conflict situation in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Kishida is expected to enter the country via neighboring Poland.

In addition to Kyiv, Kishida may also visit other areas that have been affected by Russia's aggression. The Japanese government is currently coordinating a possible schedule for the trip, so as not to interfere with the ongoing Diet session. If the meeting takes place, Prime Minister Kishida intends to convey Japan's support for Ukraine by advancing civilian assistance and reaffirming the importance of a world free of nuclear weapons. This is particularly relevant as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine with nuclear attacks. The two leaders had a telephone conversation on January 6th, during which President Zelenskyy invited Prime Minister Kishida to visit Ukraine.

Japan to host G7 summit in May

The leaders of five G7 countries - the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy - have already visited Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th last year. The United States Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, and other high-ranking government officials have also visited Ukraine, and U.S President Joe Biden met with Zelenskyy in Washington last month. Japan's Prime Minister Kishida is the only leader from the G7 who has not met with President Zelenskyy in person yet.

Ukraine is set to be a major theme at the G7 summit which will be held in Hiroshima in May. Prime Minister Kishida's visit aims to convey Japan's support for Ukraine and the importance of united support from the international community. However, the Japanese government will closely monitor the ongoing conflict to ensure the Prime Minister's safety before he enters Ukraine. Fighting has continued in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Province, and many people have been killed or injured in intermittent Russian attacks using drones and missiles across the country, including Kyiv.