Jewish Children Reach Germany Safely From Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a bus carrying Jewish refugee children reached Berlin from war-torn Ukraine after a 52-hour journey. A large number of police officers stood in front of their hotel, cordoning off the street so that the 105 children could depart their buses. As per the reports of AP News, Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, a Berlin rabbi (a Jewish religious leader) and head of the local Chabad community, had received a phone call three days prior from a rabbi in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa urging him to help get the children and teens to a safe and secure location.

Thinking about departing the children, they quickly realised that flying was not an option because about only 40 of the children had birth certificates and no passports. As a result, they sought assistance from diplomats and security authorities in Israel, Germany, and other European nations through which the children would have to go to make the 1,700-kilometer overland journey.

They got money from Jewish relief organisations

They got money from Jewish relief organisations and instructed the children to pack warm winter clothes. Rabbi Mendy Wolff of Odesa who accompanied the kids on the trip stated that they told the kids that they were going on a winter trip as soon as they got on the road. The buses, one for the girls and one for the boys, successfully traversed the borders of Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic before arriving in Germany.

The majority of the children in the Odesa facility are foster children, while others are orphans and a few are members of the city's Chabad community who were sent out of the country by parents who were unable to flee Ukraine. Men of military age are not allowed to leave the country, thus boys aged 18 and up have to stay behind.

What did the kids say?

A 14-year-old Maxim said, "I love Berlin, it’s beautiful." Shaul, a 13-year-old said that they were still in the bunker last week, with the sirens sounding constantly. Shoshana Khusid, 18 years old, one of the oldest, worried about her parents back home stating that she is still terrified because her mother and father are still in Ukraine, in Odesa, and something occurs there all the time. She said that she calls them all the time and ask about the situation, according to AP News.

(Inputs from AP News)

