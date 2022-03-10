US First Lady Jill Biden arrived at Fort Campbell to meet the families of soldiers, some of whom are deployed in Europe to support NATO allies. Addressing the family members of soldiers, she raised concern for the Ukraine situation and insisted that they are witnessing history being written in front of them. Jill Biden stated that the world will be divided into "before" and "after" and insisted that it was "tough" to watch the news during the present time.

"There are moments when we suddenly realize that history is being written in front of us - when we can almost feel ourselves cross the line that will divide our world into "before" and "after,"' she said. 'This is one of those moments," Jill Biden said in the Fort Campbell. "It's tough to watch the news, isn't it?," she added.

'We are holding Putin accountable for his war': Jill Biden

Highlighting actions of the US administration against Russia over attacking Ukraine, Jill Biden stated that they are holding Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable through diplomacy and sanctions. She added that the US administration is helping Ukraine with humanitarian, economic and security assistance. Speaking to the families of the armed forces, Jill Biden asserted that she and US President Joe Biden are proud of the members of the 101st Airborne Division who are helping to keep their promise to NATO. She thanked them for their sacrifice to support NATO allies in Europe.

"The president and I are so proud of you, the members of the 101st Airborne Division, who keep our promise to NATO," US First lady Jill Biden told families. "We are holding Putin accountable for his war through diplomacy and crippling sanctions. We are providing Ukraine with economic, humanitarian and security assistance," Jill Biden added.

Military families are our families.



With all my heart: thank you for your sacrifice as our troops support our NATO Allies in Europe. #JoiningForces pic.twitter.com/TWVHLkVwes — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 10, 2022

Jill Biden highlights efforts of Joining Forces for military families

Jill Biden stated that being the mother of a soldier she believes that the families of the soldiers serve the nation alongside them by praying and loving them. She called on the families of the armed forces to reach out for help whenever they need it and stressed that "you don’t have to carry the weight of this alone." Highlighting the efforts of Joining Forces to support families of armed forces, she stated that the White House initiative Joining Forces continue to work to support the military, veteran families, caregivers and survivors. Jill Biden stated that US President Joe Biden thinks about them each day and added that she and Biden were working for them. The US First Lady underlined that she understands their needs include quality education, child care and spouse employment and emphasized that she is working hard on spouse employment.

"I also want you to know that Joining Forces - our White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors - is working every day to get you the support you have earned. Because your commitment to this country never wavers. You deserve that same devotion," US First lady Jill Biden told families.

First Lady of US prays Zelenskyy is 'still alive'

Last week, Jill Biden said that she prayed every day that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "still alive," as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, New York Post reported. Addressing a fundraiser at San Francisco's Pacific Heights, Jill Biden informed the attendees that she is keeping herself updated regarding the situation in Ukraine on a daily basis. Jill Biden's statement came when she painted the grim picture of the ongoing war. The event had in attendance as many as 25 guests, including California's lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis.