US President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over invasion of Ukraine. During his first State of the Union address in the US House chamber, Biden promised to “inflict pain” on Putin in response to Moscow’s "unprovoked invasion" of Kyiv. While he lauded the US’ ability to band together with other “freedom-loving nations” across the world, the President also stated that “Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been”.

“We stayed united," said the US President, adding, “We countered Russia's lies with the truth, and now, now that he's acted, the free world is holding him accountable.”

"Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been," Biden said, a remark that was met with applause inside the US House chamber.

Tune in as I deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. https://t.co/Kgg9cxK21w — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

Biden praised joint economic measures imposed on Putin’s economy. “We are cutting off Russia’s largest banks from the international financial system,” he said. He also went on to state that the US and its allies were making “Putin’s $630 billion war fund worthless,” by preventing Russia’s central bank from defending the Russian ruble.

“We are choking off Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come,” he added.

Biden announces ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, Biden pledged that the US will seize the yachts, luxury apartments and private jets of Russian oligarchs. “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” the US President stated. Biden further lauded the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, who on Tuesday night faced a barrage of missiles on their major cities and continued to resist Russia’s advance.

“Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he will never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people. He will never extinguish their love of freedom. He will never weaken the resolve of the free world,” Biden said.

Speaking to political leaders in Washington, Biden directly called out Putin and said that the Russian President “badly miscalculated” when he invaded Ukraine. He stated that Putin was “wrong” that the West wouldn’t respond to Moscow’s invasion of Kyiv, “instead, he met a wall of strength he never imagined”. He also went on to announce a ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace.

(IMAGE: AP)



