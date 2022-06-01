Joe Biden Announces 'more Advanced Rocket Systems And Munitions' For Ukraine

Washington is providing Ukraine with “more advanced rocket systems and munitions”, said US President Joe Biden on Tuesday as the Moscow-Kyiv war continues unabated. In an op-ed for the New York Times, Biden reaffirmed United States’ staunch support for Ukraine amid Russia’s military aggression. US President said that his country wishes “to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression."

Biden also revealed that the new shipment of arms for Ukraine would “enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine." Biden’s remarks pertaining to America’s military aid for Kyiv came after senior administration officials confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that the US would send High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, made by Washington. The latest arms are part of the US’ 11th package of security assistance to Ukraine as the conflict entered day 98.

According to CNN, the Biden administration officials said that the systems that the US is sending Ukraine will have munitions that will allow Ukraine to launch rockets about 49 miles. Even though the said range is less than the systems’ maximum range, it is still greater than anything Ukraine has received to date, stated the report.

US to announce new security package on June 1

Biden’s op-ed came just ahead of the official announcement of Washington’s new security assistance package for Ukraine. The US on Wednesday would announce the next shipment of military aid for Kyiv which officials said, would include air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank weapons, anti-armour weapons, artillery rounds, helicopters, tactical vehicles and spare parts to help the Ukrainians continue maintaining the equipment.

US assistance would reach Ukraine as Biden sought to carefully reveal what Washington is aiming for in war-torn Ukraine. He was even careful to note that the US is avoiding a direct engagement with Russia. Biden said, “We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia. As much as I disagree with Mr. Putin, and find his actions an outrage, the United States will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow” just two months after he declared that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

Image: AP

