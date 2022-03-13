Last Updated:

Joe Biden Approves $200 Mn Worth Arms & Equipment To Aid Ukraine In War Against Russia

On Saturday, in the US, President Joe Biden approved $200 million for more arms and equipment to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war.

On Saturday, in the US, President Joe Biden approved $200 million for more arms and equipment to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. The White House said in a tweet that President Biden authorised $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine.

According to a White House official, the announcement brings the total amount of security aid to Ukraine in the last year to $1.2 billion. According to the memorandum on Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been tasked by US President Joe Biden to oversee the withdrawal of $200 million in defence products and services for Ukraine, including military education and training, CNN reported.

According to CNN, a senior administration official said that the $200 million drawdown will provide "immediate military assistance to Ukraine". According to the official, this will include "anti-armour, anti-aircraft systems, and small guns in support of Ukraine's front line defenders facing down Russia's unprovoked attack."

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, tweeted, "I have authorized a drawdown of up to $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total U.S. security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since January 2021."

Other US aid

On Thursday, Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the US, announced nearly $53 million to assist innocent citizens who have been harmed as a result of Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine. The aid came after the US announced about $54 million in humanitarian aid less than two weeks ago to offer vitally needed health supplies, food assistance, high-thermal blankets, and other help.

According to US officials, "The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has provided $159 million in overall humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since October 2020, including nearly $107 million in the past two weeks in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine." 

Russia targeting humanitarian corridor

Recently, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian defence forces of targeting humanitarian corridor. Ukraine said that Russian forces fired at a convoy that was evacuating women and children in the Kyiv region, killing seven people, including one child. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced the incident on its official Twitter account.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the incident occurred on March 11 as a column of women and children were fleeing the village of Peremoha in Kyiv Oblast via a designated route.

