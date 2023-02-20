US President Joe Biden, on Monday, Feb 20, arrived in Ukraine and was welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders were seen visiting the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen as they honoured the fallen soldiers of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces. According to the visuals shared by Ukraine's advisor to the minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, as Biden arrived, the sound of an air raid echoed in the background, raising speculations that Russia may have launched another missile.

“Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Ukrainian state press.

“Presidents Joe Biden, and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy are headed to honour the memory of the Heroes from the Heavenly Hundred - who died nine years ago for Ukrainian freedom and democracy. The day when it all began,” Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter.

Biden condemns Russia's 'brutal war' in Ukraine

Biden took to his official handle on Twitter to condemn Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war in Ukraine, as he announced the Ukrainian visit. “As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Biden said. Furthermore, he added, “when Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.” Biden pledged his relentless support to Ukraine, as he wrote, “United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

White House issues statement

According to the White House, Biden and Zelenskyy are expected to hold the bilateral discussion to finalize the military support for Ukraine. This may include artillery ammunition, ant-armor systems, and surveillance radars systems to protect the Ukrainians from aerial bombardments. This week, “we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are

trying to evade or backfill Russia's war machine,” Biden said, during his Ukraine visit.



The US President vowed his continuous support for the war torn Kyiv, as he condemned the brutal Russian war. “When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” said the US President. The latter informed that the US has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – “and that support will endure,” maintained Biden. US President will travel to Poland from Ukraine, where he will meet with Polish leader Andrzej DudaEastern and NATO’s eastern flank allies, as well us deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally support for Ukraine and instate the core values of human rights and dignity in accordance with the UN Charter.