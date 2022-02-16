Joe Biden Asserts Invasion Remains Possible Despite Russian Claim Of Troops' Withdrawal

After Russia's claim that it is withdrawing some of the troops from the Ukrainian border, US President Joe Biden stated that the White House still expects Russia to take military action. He stated that it's good that the Russian Defence Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops from the Ukrainian border but they have not yet verified it and that their analyst indicates that the troops are still in a threatening position and that the invasion remains distinctively possible. The President gave a speech to the Americans stating that he would not "pretend this will be painless" and if Russia invades Ukraine, they would feel it at the gas station. He vowed that his administration would do everything possible to improve the situation.

The president also attempted to talk to the Russians, who have received little information about the situation from their own media regarding Russia's extraordinary troop deployments in Ukraine, according to The Guardian. Biden talked about Russia's strong history and culture with Ukrainians and warned that a war would tarnish the country's name in history. He also said that if Russia chose to attack, the world will remember that Russia chose unnecessary deaths and destruction.

US hopes for talks to continue

He made it clear that the US was open to talks on mutual security concerns, saying that conversations would continue as long as there is hope for diplomacy, but he maintained that the US would not compromise on the core concept of Ukraine's and other state's ability to select their allies.

He warned that the human cost for Ukraine would be enormous if Russia invades in the days and weeks ahead, adding that it would be a "self-inflicted wound" for Russia, asserting that it will meet with sanctions. He further said the US and its allies will defend every bench of NATO territory with the full force of American power.

US maintaining weaponry shipments

In the aftermath of the US embassy's evacuation and the retreat of American diplomats to the western part of the country, Biden stated that if they don't stand for freedom when it is under threat today, they will undoubtedly pay a heavier price tomorrow. However, the US has maintained weaponry shipments and is apparently making plans to keep weapons flowing to a Ukrainian insurgency.

Image: AP