The United States or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would respond if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, said US President Joe Biden on Thursday. In a press briefing following the NATO leaders summit and Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Brussels, when Biden was asked if US or NATO would respond with military actions if Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashes chemical weapons on Ukraine, Biden said, “we would respond”.

US President said, “We would respond. We would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.”

Tune in as I hold a press conference about my meetings in Europe with Allies and partners on our response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. https://t.co/KSakZNhnET — President Biden (@POTUS) March 24, 2022

Biden’s remarks came as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that the alliance had activated chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements due to the threats issued by Russia of changing the nature of war with Ukraine as the conflict entered its fifth week. While delivering the NATO leaders’ summit address, Stoltenberg expressed his concerns over the possibility of Russia using biological weapons in Ukraine.

“We are concerned because Russia might use the pretext of NATO preparing for a biological attack to carry out the same in Ukraine. If it happens, it'll change the nature of the conflict. It won't just affect Ukraine but also NATO countries," NATO chief cautioned the member countries.

He averred, "NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements".

US, NATO gear up defence amid Russia's threats

NATO and US’ concerns over chemical weapons have stemmed from Russia refusing to rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said in a televised interview that if there is an existential threat for Russia, the country’s forces can use nukes. Russia on February 24 had said that it was launching a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine. However, what followed that announcement was a range of offensive on Ukrainian cities which further triggered a slew of sanctions by the western nations.

Additionally, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the group would deploy four new battle groups across Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia as part of its response to the Russian unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Stoltenberg told the journalists, “I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air, and at sea. The first step is the deployment of four new NATO battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia”

Image: AP