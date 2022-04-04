Joe Biden Calls For 'war Crimes Trial' Against Putin; Says He'd Seek 'more Sanctions'

United States President Joe Biden on Monday called for a "war crimes trial" over the horrifying killings of the innocent civilians in Bucha, stating he would seek "more sanctions" against Moscow. Calling Russian President Vladamir Putin a 'war criminal' and 'brutal', Biden further said that the Bucha killings are 'outrageous' and asserted that he’d seek more sanctions against Russia. This comes after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the genocide site in Bucha.

'Putin is a war criminal': Joe Biden

Addressing the press, the US President said, "You may remember I was criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. The truth is what happened in Bucha shows he is a war criminal. But we have to gather information, and continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue to fight." Biden added, "We have to gather all the details to have a war crime trial. This guy is brutal, and what's happening in Bucha is outrageous. It is war crime. I am seeking more sanctions on Russia. I am going to continue to add sanctions."

Zelenskyy visits Bucha Genocide site

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached the massacre site of Bucha where several civilians' bodies were found to be in a horrific state. Addressing the media from Bucha, Zelenskyy stated that it was 'very difficult' to continue talks with Russia with reports of civilian brutalities being reported on a daily basis. He further vowed that his country would not rest until it has identified those responsible for the atrocities.

"The longer the Russian Federation delays the meeting, the worse it is for them, and in principle for this war. Because every day when our troops come in and reoccupy certain territories, you see what is happening. It is very difficult to talk when you see what they have done here," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian media.

"Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured. Therefore, I believe that if they (Russians) need to think something, then think faster," he added.

Russia calls Bucha genocide 'fake'

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday denied all accusations related to the brutal killing of civilians in Bucha and termed it as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. Lavrov alleged that the dead bodies were staged and the images were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops. The Russian Foreign Minister further claimed that the Russian troops had left Bucha on March 30.

