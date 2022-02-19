US President Joe Biden on Friday said he is now 'convinced' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine in the coming days but emphasized that room for diplomacy remains.

"As of this moment, I am convinced he (Putin) has made the decision. But it is not too late to reverse that decision. Russia can still choose diplomacy. It is not too late to de-escalate and return the negotiation table," Biden said during remarks at the White House.

'Ready to impose severe sanctions on Russia': Biden

He reiterated that the US and its European allies were united in their resolve to impose “severe” economic sanctions on Russia in response to Ukraine's invasion and that Russia would also face the “moral outrage” of the rest of the world if it chooses war.

“There are many issues that divide our nation and our world, but standing up to Russian aggression is not one of them. Americans are united...the entire free world is united,” he said.

The United States and our Allies and partners will support the Ukrainian people.



We will hold Russia accountable for its actions.



The West is united and resolved — and we are ready to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it further invades Ukraine. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2022

“The United States and our allies are prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory from any threat to our collective security,” Biden said. “We also will not send troops in to fight in Ukraine, but we will continue to support the Ukrainian people.”

"Russia has a choice — between war and all the suffering that it will bring — or diplomacy that will make the future safer for everyone," the US President asserted.

He cited hundreds of millions of dollars in previous US military support to Ukraine.

Russia intends to attack Ukraine in the coming days: Biden

Biden pointed at reports of a 'major uptick' in violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine and more 'disinformation' being pushed out to the public.

"The fact remains: Russian troops currently have Ukraine surrounded from Belarus to the Black Sea in the south — and along Ukraine’s borders. We have reason to believe Russian forces are planning and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming days," he stated.

We’ve seen reports of a major uptick of violations of the ceasefire by Russian-backed fighters attempting to provoke Ukraine — and we continue to see more disinformation pushed out to the public.



All of this is consistent with the playbook that the Russians have used before. pic.twitter.com/0HHiCRxcTf — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2022

Ukraine Kindergarten Shelling

Tensions in the eastern European borders dramatically rose after Russian-backed separatist forces launched artillery attacks across the frontlines, hitting a nursery and injuring three. The attack blew a hole through the wall of the pre-school and the premise was filled with shattered glass. Teachers and security were left with concussions due to the intensity of the attack.

The US stated that the attack was in violation of the Minsk Agreement (ceasefire deal) signed by Ukraine, Russia, and Russia-backed separatist leaders in 2015.

Nevertheless, Kremlin has denied all accusations of attack, saying the movement is a part of its routine military exercises in its territory and poses no threat to Ukrainian sovereignty.