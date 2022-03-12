Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the ongoing security, humanitarian & economic assistance for Ukrainians.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to his Twitter and informed about his conversation with US President Biden. He said that he gave President Biden the assessment of the situation on the battlefield.

Had a substantive conversation with @POTUS. Gave him the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 11, 2022

Even President of the US, Joe Biden informed through his Twitter about the conversation with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. Joe Biden tweeted, "I updated him on the actions we're taking in coordination with G7 & EU."

I called @ZelenskyyUa this morning to discuss our ongoing security, humanitarian, and economic assistance for the Ukrainian people. I updated him on the actions we are taking today in coordination with the G7 and EU to further raise the costs on Russia for its attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/5lC8ueifFn — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Philadelphia that he had been on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the better part of an hour earlier in the day, and that he communicates with him regularly.

US assistance to Ukraine

On Thursday, Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the US, announced nearly $53 million in new humanitarian assistance to innocent citizens who have been harmed as a result of Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine. While on a trip to Poland to negotiate the ongoing issue of the transfer of MiG-29 to Ukraine, Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that the US would provide additional assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

"This additional assistance includes support to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide lifesaving emergency food assistance to meet immediate needs of hundreds of thousands affected by the invasion, including people who are displaced from their homes and who are crossing the border out of Ukraine. In addition, it will support WFP’s logistics operations to move assistance into Ukraine, including to people in Kyiv," a press release from the White House read.

The US also announced about $54 million in humanitarian aid less than two weeks ago to offer vital health supplies, food aid, high-thermal blankets, and other help. According to US officials, two million people have fled Ukraine as a result of the Russian aggression, and at least 12 million people need humanitarian aid across the country.

The continuing war in Ukraine's embattled cities has raised the shortage of food in the country. Also, the inflow of a large number of refugees into Ukraine's bordering countries is another crisis, as these countries need to offer food and shelter assistance to them.