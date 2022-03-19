Joe Biden Dials Xi Jinping, Warns Leader Of Consequences If China Provides Aid To Russia

During his virtual meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Joe Biden described to him the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it attacks Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said. The nearly two-hour-long conversation between the two leaders via video call was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Joe Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in a readout of the call.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the vast majority of the two hours were spent with the president outlining the views of the United States, its allies, and partners on this crisis, including a detailed overview of efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion.

Biden made clear the implication and consequences of China providing material support -- if China were to provide material support -- to Russia as it prosecutes its brutal war in Ukraine, not just for China's relationship with the United States but for the wider world, an official said.

Biden raises concerns over Russia & China's bioweapon accusation

During the call, Biden stressed concerns that Russia is spreading disinformation about biological weapons in Ukraine as a pretext for a false-flag operation. He underscored concerns about China echoing such disinformation.

US officials have rebuked China's response to Russia's war in Ukraine. China has also on a number of occasions, spoken against the slew of sanctions against the Putin-led country. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in the tweet alleged that Russia made 'false claims' regarding the Ukraine war, and accused China of endorsing the 'propaganda'.

When President Xi raised Taiwan, Biden reiterated that the US remains committed to the one-China policy and is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communique, and the Six Assurances. He underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agency)