Joe Biden Ensures Full-scale Support To Ukraine In Its Ongoing Fight Against Russia

Extending full-scale support to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to ensure all kinds of support including weapons needed by Ukrainians for their fight against the invading Russian troops. As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day, the United States has also expressed its willingness to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms and further provide them with all the money, food, and aid required to save countless Ukrainian lives.

We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force.



We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives.



We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2022

Apart from that, the President has also assured that his country is working closely with the UN and humanitarian organizations to support people who have been displaced by the violence in Ukraine, while tens of thousands of tons of humanitarian supplies including food, water, and medicines are being provided every day.

Taking to Twitter, President Joe Biden also said that the US is in continuous close cooperation with its allies and partners to ensure that the Ukrainian people can defend their country. "The United States has committed more than $1.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over the last year", he added.

This came after the US President had already authorized USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine which took the total US security assistance to the country to over USD 1.2 billion since January 2021.

'Putin has failed', says US President Joe Biden

Directly targetting Russia on the same, Biden also launched a fierce attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that Putin's war against Ukraine will never be a victory.

.@POTUS on Putin’s failures: “He hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight. He failed. He hoped to fracture European resolve. He failed. He hoped to weaken the transatlantic alliance. He failed.” pic.twitter.com/B6m58uXi7k — Department of State (@StateDept) March 15, 2022

Claiming that "Putin has failed", he said, "He hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight. He failed. He hoped to fracture European resolve. He failed. He hoped to weaken the transatlantic alliance. He failed."

Apart from that, responding to Russia's allegations of U.S. labs and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats in Ukraine, the US Department of State has claimed "The Kremlin continues to lie, but the facts don’t change." It further asserted that the United States is in compliance with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention.

Speaking on the same, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken while accusing Russia of spreading disinformation said,

"We see a significant effort to push propaganda against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States. That includes malign social media operations, the use of overt and covert online proxy media outlets, the infection of disinformation in a bid to influence people to believe that Ukraine is at fault and not Russia.

Image: AP