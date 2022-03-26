Joe Biden Gets Deeply Symbolic Gift From Ukraine Ministers In Poland Amid Russian Invasion

US President Joe Biden, on Saturday, met with Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the Marriott Hotel in central Warsaw. In the first face-to-face meeting, Kuleba and Reznikov presented President Biden with a fragment of a Russian missile as they discussed the developments of the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. Kuleba also said that Ukraine and President Biden "agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil."

⚡️ Foreign Minister Kuleba & Defense Minister Reznikov met with U.S. top officials, including President Biden.



They showed wreckage of a Russian missile that hit Yavoriv.



Kuleba wrote that “we agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil.” pic.twitter.com/ivDKB6J4br — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) March 26, 2022

During the meeting, Biden was seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. After the meeting, Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov said that he and Kuleba assess the meeting with POTUS Biden and Blinken with "cautious optimism." He further informed that the discussion included the urgent requirements of Ukrainian armed forces and further revealed that Biden said, "Ukraine has inspired the whole world."

I assess my & @DmytroKuleba meeting with @POTUS,@SecDef,@SecBlinken with cautious optimism.Discussed urgent needs of #UAarmy.The President Biden said:”Ukraine has inspired the whole world”.Encouraging.We live in an era of Ukrainocentrism,but in mutual struggle with a common enemy — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 26, 2022

Joe Biden met Poland's President at Presidential Palace

POTUS Biden, earlier in the day, also met Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Warsaw where he lauded NATO for remaining united amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He called Article 5 a "sacred commitment" for America and asserted that stability in Europe was "critical" for the interests of the US. He also stressed the need to maintain constant contact and further noted how Russian President Vladimir Putin was relying on "dividing" the Eastern and Western flank of NATO.

"We stayed out of wars and it haunted us. Stability in Europe is critically important for the United States' interests. What we talked about is constant contact. The US and my colleagues heard me say it many times, we take Article 5 as a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO," said Biden.

He added, "We need to be in constant contact to perceive what Russians are doing. I want to thank you for being available, cooperative and letting us know what is on your minds. Article 5 is a sacred obligation and you can count on that for your freedom is ours."