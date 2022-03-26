Last Updated:

Joe Biden Gets Deeply Symbolic Gift From Ukraine Ministers In Poland Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba & Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov presented US President Joe Biden with a gift in their 1st face-to-face meet

Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, on Saturday, met with Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the Marriott Hotel in central Warsaw. In the first face-to-face meeting, Kuleba and Reznikov presented President Biden with a fragment of a Russian missile as they discussed the developments of the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine. Kuleba also said that Ukraine and President Biden "agreed on the next steps to ensure that fewer such missiles fall on Ukrainian soil."

During the meeting, Biden was seated alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. After the meeting, Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov said that he and Kuleba assess the meeting with POTUS Biden and Blinken with "cautious optimism." He further informed that the discussion included the urgent requirements of Ukrainian armed forces and further revealed that Biden said, "Ukraine has inspired the whole world."

Joe Biden met Poland's President at Presidential Palace

POTUS Biden, earlier in the day, also met Poland's President Andrzej Duda at Presidential Palace in Warsaw where he lauded NATO for remaining united amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He called Article 5 a "sacred commitment" for America and asserted that stability in Europe was "critical" for the interests of the US. He also stressed the need to maintain constant contact and further noted how Russian President Vladimir Putin was relying on "dividing" the Eastern and Western flank of NATO. 

"We stayed out of wars and it haunted us. Stability in Europe is critically important for the United States' interests. What we talked about is constant contact. The US and my colleagues heard me say it many times, we take Article 5 as a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO," said Biden.

He added, "We need to be in constant contact to perceive what Russians are doing. I want to thank you for being available, cooperative and letting us know what is on your minds. Article 5 is a sacred obligation and you can count on that for your freedom is ours."

