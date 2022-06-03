Joe Biden, Harris Meet NATO Chief, Discuss Sweden & Finland's NATO Bid, Russia-Ukraine War

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday and discussed the implications of war between Russia-Ukraine for transatlantic security. The North Atlantic Organisation was originally found to counter Russia’s predecessor USSR. However, over the years it has expanded its role -a prime reason behind Moscow’s war on Ukraine. On Thursday, a White House statement confirmed the meeting and said both the leaders met to prepare for the June 29-30 NATO Summit in Madrid.

“The leaders discussed the implications of Russia’s war on Ukraine for Transatlantic security and the importance of strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence, in addition to ensuring NATO is properly resourced to address a wide range of challenges, from cyber to climate change,” a White House said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

Both the American leaders also welcomed the applications by Finland and Sweden for NATO membership with President Joe Biden expressing staunch support for a rapid accession process. As per the statement, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence against enemies and “ensuring NATO is properly resourced to address challenges of the contemporary world-encompassing climate change and cyber crimes.

“I commended the United States for their real and great leadership, both in providing support to Ukraine, but also the leadership they demonstrate every day in support to our transatlantic alliance,” Stoltenberg said following the meeting.

EU approves sanctions against Russia

This comes as the Russia-Ukraine war completed 100 days on Friday. Earlier this week, the European Union gave final approval to fresh sanctions on Russian energy and the country's largest bank, Sberbank, as retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. EU leaders agreed on Thursday, June 2, to a partial embargo on crude oil imports that will take effect by the end of 2022, despite being accustomed to an ample supply of Russian energy.

(Image: AP)