Joe Biden Hits Out At Russian President, Says 'Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Putin'

Launching a fierce attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States President Joe Biden vowed that Ukraine will be a "victory" for Putin and he will never be able to control all of Ukraine. It was during his speech from the White House on Tuesday when President Biden said, "Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country."

This much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin.



Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2022

Furthermore, as Biden announced a ban on the import of Russian oil on Tuesday, he also warned that as Russia may continue to advance its assault at a horrible price, it is clear that winning will never be an option for Putin.

Putin has already turned two million Ukrainians into refugees and as Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, this much is already clear that Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin. Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country. Also, if we do not respond to Putin's assault on global peace and stability today, the cost of freedom, and to the American people, will be even greater tomorrow," Biden said as he announced more strict measures against Russia.

Meanwhile, speaking about the rising gas prices in the US, he also said loosening environmental regulations won't lower price however transforming the economy to run on electric vehicles powered by clean energy will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices and it would also mean that tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon.

Also calling it a stark reminder, the President asserted that the move will motivate towards accelerating a transition to a clean energy future.

The US imposes a ban on the import of Russian oil

Tightening his government's attack on Russia, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major announcement ordering a ban on Russian oil imports as a retaliation measure against Vladimir Putin's ongoing assault in Ukraine. Announcing about the same, he also that Americans will also feel the pain at the gas pumps further acknowledging that "defending freedom is going to cost".

This comes at a time when massive sanctions were imposed on Russia while energy exports have continued to keep a steady flow of cash into the country despite other restrictions on its financial sector.

Responding reacting to Biden's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also praised the decision and thanked him for the same. Tweeting about the same, he said, "Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow.”

Image: AP