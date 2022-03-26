Joe Biden Holds Meet With Ukraine Officials During Europe Trip In Poland; Major Takeaways

President Joe Biden met with Ukraine‘s foreign and defence ministers on Saturday in Poland concluding his trip aimed at garnering international support for Ukraine and allied resolve to counter Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. The US President met with the Ukrainian counterparts after several key meetings in Brussels, and Belgium with a 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance gathered at its Brussels headquarters, G7 Leaders, and European Union Leaders, where the POTUS discussed the unprecedented consequences to Russia for its invasion.

"We are determined to continue to impose costs on Russia to bring about the end of this brutal war," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as the meeting began, paying tribute to "the great courage of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian armed forces fighting for their freedom and their rights."

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov travelled from Kyiv to Warsaw, while also commuting on a train and later driving for three hours in a car. President Biden's meeting was "to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes," his National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters.

"It's like flying from Kyiv to Washington with a connecting flight in Istanbul," Kuleba reportedly said. "The good thing is that since the beginning of the war I've learned how to sleep under any conditions. So I slept on the train, I slept in the car.” "You're looking at a fellow who's traveled over a million, 200,000 miles on a train. Literally," Biden meanwhile said as he held a crucial meeting at a hotel in Warsaw which involved the Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

We are meeting our U.S. counterparts @SecBlinken and @SecDef in Warsaw together with @oleksiireznikov. This special 2+2 format allows us to seek practical decisions in both political and defense spheres in order to fortify Ukraine’s ability to fight back Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/5qlUXtwqXS — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 26, 2022

Biden also held a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw and the two allies discussed the ongoing humanitarian response and the refugee crisis on EU borders as Ukrainians fled the war in their home country. An official statement on Biden’s elements of discussion with the Ukraine leaders is awaited for a release. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also appeared virtually at the meetings with NATO members. "We are very disappointed, in all honesty. We expect more bravery. Expected some bold decisions. The alliance has taken decisions as if there's no war," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a live interview with the Atlantic Council later.

No consensus in negotiations yet. Ukraine’s position is clear: ceasefire, security guarantees, no compromises on territorial integrity. But Russia sticks to ultimatums. To stimulate a more constructive approach we need two things: more sanctions and more military aid for Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 25, 2022

The White House had earlier announced in a statement that President Biden would “drop by” a meeting in Warsaw between Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. Biden held the session for about an hour and conducted a meeting that lasted 40 minutes. He discussed how the United States, alongside its EU Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created.

Biden met with Ukraine’s Kuleba in a first face-to-face meet since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In a tweet, the Ukrainian foreign minister stated that the meeting with Biden was focussed on “practical decisions in both political and defence spheres.” The US leader will deliver a “major address” on his overall four-day trip to Poland and series of summits in Brussels later, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the White House briefing.

Biden “will speak to the stakes of this moment, the urgency of the challenge that lies ahead, what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world sustain unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression,” Sullivan told American reporters on board Air Force One as he was en route to Poland with Biden.

Security officers and a military helicopter are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in southeastern Poland as President Joe Biden visited. Credit: AP

This afternoon in Poland, I received a briefing on the humanitarian response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United States is prepared to provide an additional $1 billion for humanitarian assistance and welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russian aggression. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2022

The US President also visited the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Rzeszow, Poland to survey the first-hand humanitarian efforts assisting Ukrainian refugees. He sat at a mess hall in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, just a few miles away from the Ukrainian border and shared a pizza and selfies with the US troops. During a later briefing on the refugee response, Biden said that the most important thing that we can do from the outset” as allies to Ukraine is to stop the Russian President Vladimir Putin from waging a war and to "keep the democracies united in our opposition.” Alongside Biden, President Duda said, “We do not want to call them refugees. They are our guests, our brothers, our neighbours from Ukraine, who today are in a very difficult situation.”

President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda participate in a roundtable discussion on the humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AP

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the 82nd Airborne Division at the G2A Arena. Credit: AP

President Joe Biden meets with members of the 82nd Airborne Division at the G2A Arena. Credit: AP

#BREAKING on #MultiPolarWorld | Poland's President Andrzej Duda receives Joe Biden at Presidential Palace in Warsaw amid Russia-Ukraine War.



Watch the global coverage as Republic is the only Indian channel #LIVE from Poland- https://t.co/9MUHZ1FNVU pic.twitter.com/63bUUQcZX4 — Republic (@republic) March 26, 2022

Today, we announced a new groundbreaking initiative between the European Union and the United States to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. pic.twitter.com/ypXg45R8Mp — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2022

US to deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) LNG to EU; Russia calls it 'total war'

At a press conference in Brussels, US President Joe Biden also announced that the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe. The United States, through its Task Force will work with international partners and strive to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15 bcm in 2022, with expected increases going forward. Biden announced that the US supply of LNG to the EU is “going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing.” It will also help achieve the climate goals as the EU will be less dependent on gas. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a state address accused the US and EU, and allied nations of trying to “destroy” Russia through “hybrid war, a total war.” His remarks came as Biden was on a trip in Brussels and was meeting with NATO, Group of Seven and EU allies.

