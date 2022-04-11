Joe Biden Lauds India's Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine As PM Modi Vows To Dispatch More

Hours ahead of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, PM Narendra Modi held a constructive virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday. For the first time, POTUS Joe Biden, who has been critical of India’s neutral diplomatic approach to the Russia-Ukraine war, lauded the Indian administration's consistent efforts to provide humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine.

While emphasising the ‘horrific Russian assault' endured by Ukrainian nationals, the US President highlighted that the aid provided by India for the betterment of those who are suffering from the ravaging war was a "welcome step."

Biden lauds India's humanitarian support to Kyiv

"I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine, who are suffering from a horrific assault, including a tragic shelling in a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children, women, and civilians attempting to flee the violence," Biden said. "The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war," he added.

Besides, PM Modi, during his address, announced that India would be dispatching more tranches of humanitarian aid to Kyiv soon in its efforts to support the embattled nation.

The US' admission of India’s efforts to help Ukraine in its own way is being seen as a significant diplomatic achievement. It is pertinent to note that earlier, Washington had made off-the-cuff remarks about India not being aggressive against Russia and not toeing the line of the West. The virtual meeting initiated by the US President can be presumed to be a conciliatory measure to assure the furtherance of historic India-US diplomatic ties.

'Shared values at root of bilateral partnership'

Joe Biden further stated that he looks upon India as both nations share similar values. "At the root of the bilateral partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of the family and friendship and shared values," Biden remarked, emphasising the friendly ties between the two nations.

Setting the tone for the US-India 2+2 Ministerial meeting, the US President clarified that Washington is committed to enhancing diplomatic and defence partnerships with New Delhi. "We take the same concerns about the global challenges we face for COVID-19, advancing health security and tracking the climate crisis and we share a strong and growing major defence partnership," Biden said.