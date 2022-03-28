Joe Biden Lauds World Central Kitchen For Serving Ukrainian Refugees Amid Ravaging War

Amidst the ravaging war which continues to inflict casualties upon both invading Russia as well as embattled Ukraine, US President Joe Biden recently visited Poland, wherein he met with the founder of World Central Kitchen (WCK), Jose Andres. WCK is an initiative, counted among the pioneers that provide food to war-inflicted countries undergoing humanitarian crises. During his visit to WCK, Biden also interacted with refugees. Taking to Twitter, POTUS Biden lauded Andres and his initiative, which has provided more than 4 million meals to Ukrainian refugees ever since the onset of the Russian military aggression a month ago.

"In times of crisis, we often see the best in humanity. I want to thank my friend Chef José Andrés, his team at World Central Kitchen, and everyone on the ground for all they’re doing to support Ukrainian refugees," Biden wrote on Twitter.

In times of crisis, we often see the best in humanity. I want to thank my friend Chef José Andrés, his team at World Central Kitchen, and everyone on the ground for all they’re doing to support Ukrainian refugees. pic.twitter.com/Kw68Mv7rcu — President Biden (@POTUS) March 27, 2022

According to Yahoo News, Andres claimed that "WCK is distributing more than 290,000 meals daily at more than 1,000 locations in six countries". "Inside Ukraine, we are in 21 cities. Obviously, Lviv has become our headquarters inside Ukraine. But we are delivering food every day to places like Odessa, Kyiv and other places", he further added. A clip featuring Biden's interaction with Andres and Ukrainian refugees recently surfaced online wherein the WCK founder can be heard saying, "We landed in the Ukrainian conflict right in the town of Marinka within 24 hours of the Russian attack. We began feeding right in Marinka.”

World Central Kitchen founder lauds 'food fighters'

According to Yahoo News, Andres also hailed the volunteer workers, referring to them as "food fighters" for their grind to feed refugees who fled from their war-ravaged homeland. He stated, "That's the icons that I see in Ukraine. And what you see is everybody doing whatever they can to provide ease and solace to fellow Ukrainians, not only inside Ukraine. But the first moment I arrived, I saw Poland. I was able to tell the president and the prime minister of Poland that the Polish people, within hours, were in every border crossing waiting with baby food, formula, hot soup," Andres remarked.

Moreover, he said, "The temperatures were freezing. Women and children were walking across the border. And they were being welcomed at least with a message of, we care. We are going to take care of you. You are not going to be alone in this dark hour." Andres said further noted that he told President Biden that the Ukrainian people "need all the help we can give them." "They are defending their country. They are fighting for democracy. They are fighting for freedom," Andrés added. "And the least America and the rest of the free world we can do for them is to be next to them. That was my very simple and direct message" He further added.

(Image: Twitter/@POTUS)