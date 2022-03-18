In yet another attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden on Thursday called him a "pure thug" and a "murderous dictator." It is his latest comment on the Russian President amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

While speaking at the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, US President Biden said Putin is "a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine," according to CNN.

While meeting Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach of Ireland, earlier on the same day, President Biden criticised the Russian President for his invasion of Ukraine. "Putin's brutality and what he's doing and his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane," President Biden said in a meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland.

President Biden's latest remark comes a day after he called Putin a war criminal, a significant escalation in his comments on the Russian leader amid his actions against Ukraine. Biden, who has charged Putin's Russia with harsh sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine, stopped short of calling Russian atrocities a war crime. But appearing at a public event on Wednesday, the US leader blatantly said, "I think he (Putin) is a war criminal."

His comments came as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demanded that Russia's military activities in Ukraine be halted immediately, adding that it was "profoundly worried" by Russia's use of force. Later, the White House applauded the decision to demand that Moscow obey the judgement. "We urge the Russian government to respect the court’s order and comply with the provisional measures.."

The US Department of State's spokesperson, Ned Price, stated, "We stand with Ukraine."

Biden's remarks are 'unacceptable and unforgivable" rhetoric: Kremlin

The Russian leader's designation as a "war criminal" by US President Biden drew a fierce rebuke from Moscow. According to TASS News Agency, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov slammed Biden's remarks, calling them "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric".

Speaking about Biden's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric on the part of the head of a state whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," according to reports from Russian state news agency TASS.