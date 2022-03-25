Joe Biden Likely To Meet Ukraine Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy In Poland Today Amid Ongoing War

Amid the Russia-led war on Ukraine, United States President Joe Biden, during his ongoing visit to Europe, is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per sources. A newly released schedule of the US President has revealed that the commander-in-chief will be making a trip over to Rzeszow, Poland, on Friday.

In Poland, Biden is slated to receive a briefing on the humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians in the war-hit nation. He will further peruse the refugee influx in the region since Putin's war of choice which began on February 24. According to a statement of the White House, Biden would fly to Poland to address and discuss global efforts to help Ukraine and impose "severe and unprecedented" penalties on Russia for its invasion on February 24. President Biden is expected to go to Warsaw, on Friday for a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the statement added.

Biden warns China of 'consequences' if continuing with their pro-Russian stance

Censuring China over its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden mentioned he had a straightforward conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a few days ago and asserted that Beijing will face consequences if found that it is helping Russia in the latter's military aggression. Furthermore, Biden claimed that while speaking to President Xi Jinping, he indicated that he would be putting China into jeopardy if he continues to help Russia. He also claimed that China is aware that their economic future has much more close ties with the West than it has to Russia and he said he hoped that Beijing does not engage with Russia on the road ahead.

When asked if Russia uses chemical weapons, would it trigger a military response by NATO, Biden stated that they will make a decision over time. In the meantime, the US President also announced that they will be sending 1 billion USD humanitarian aid to Ukraine and 2 billion military aid.

Russia-Ukraine war: Day 30

Amid fierce resistance put forth by Volodymyr Zelenskyy's servicemen and unrelenting military advancements by Russian troops, experts do not predict the end of the war in the near future. However, as the war on Ukraine has entered its 30th day, an UK intelligence report surfaced which states that Putin's forces have been witnessing sturdy combat operations by Ukraine's forces due to which the invasion of Ukraine appears to be a far-fetched goal.

It is to mention that NATO has estimated that approximately 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. However, on the other hand, Ukraine has disclosed minimal information on the casualties of Ukrainian troops, although Zelenskyy claimed two weeks ago that roughly 1,300 Ukrainian troops have died.