Joe Biden Meets Ukrainian Ministers In Poland; Discusses Political & Defence Cooperation

Amid the heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden met with Ukraine's Foreign and Defence Ministers at the Marriott Hotel, which is located in central Warsaw. This meeting marks Biden's first talks with top Kyiv officials ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. During the meeting, Biden was seated along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin facing Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Ukraine's Defence Minister Reznikov stated that he and Foreign Minister Kuleba held a joint meeting with US counterparts for the first time. They discussed current issues and cooperation in "political and defence directions" between the two countries.

For the 1st time, meeting in 2+2 format. With @DmytroKuleba we discuss current issues & cooperation in political & defense directions between 🇺🇦-🇺🇸 with @SecDef & @SecBlinken.

In the evening we’ll also be present at @POTUS speech on the russian war against Ukraine.

Details later. pic.twitter.com/APFcVMxUz1 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 26, 2022

We are meeting our U.S. counterparts @SecBlinken and @SecDef in Warsaw together with @oleksiireznikov. This special 2+2 format allows us to seek practical decisions in both political and defense spheres in order to fortify Ukraine’s ability to fight back Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/5qlUXtwqXS — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 26, 2022

Biden met US troops on the ground in Poland

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, arrived at the G2 Arena in Jasionka, Rzeszow, and met with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster NATO's eastern flank. Joe Biden, who spent Thursday lobbying US allies to stay united against Russia, expressed gratitude to US troops stationed in NATO territory and further enjoyed pizza with them. During his visit to Rzeszow, Biden also is briefed on the humanitarian response to the refugees streaming out of Ukraine.

Image: Twitter/@DmytroKuleba