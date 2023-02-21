Joe Biden Meets With Poland President Duda In Warsaw, Set To Speak On Ukraine War

President Joe Biden met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday as he began a series of consultations with allies from NATO’s eastern flank to prepare for an even more complicated stage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Duda greeted Biden as he stepped out of his limo in a damp courtyard at the presidential palace here. They’re slated to meet privately before Biden delivers a speech. Last March, Biden delivered a forceful and highly personal condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Royal Castle just weeks after the start of the war.

Biden arrived in Warsaw on Monday after paying an unannounced visit to Kyiv on a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensives. The conflict — the most significant war in Europe since World War II — has already left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and damaged the global economy.

“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said as he stood with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv before departing for Poland. “The Ukrainian people have stepped up in a way that few people ever have in the past.”

Biden is expected to highlight the commitment of Poland and other allies to Ukraine over the past year when he delivers an address from the gardens of Warsaw’s Royal Castle. On Wednesday, he’ll consult with Duda and other leaders of the Bucharest Nine, a group of the easternmost members of NATO military alliance.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the Royal Castle speech would be “vintage Joe Biden” and that the Democratic president would lay out that the action democracies take in the coming years will have reverberations for years to come.

Biden is set to speak on the day that Putin was delivering his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, in which he declares “it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.” Putin also announced that Moscow would suspend its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

The so-called New START Treaty caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons.