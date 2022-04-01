Joe Biden Orders Release Of 1 Million Oil Barrels Per Day From Reserves To Curb Gas Prices

In a bid to control soaring gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered a release of 1 million oil barrels per day from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) for six months. Biden's move comes in response to the skyrocketing fuel and energy prices that have remained volatile after Washington and its allies imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia. Biden continued that relying on additional release from SPR reserves could lead to a "fairly significant" drop in gas prices.

While announcing the decision, the President suggested tapping on to the national reserves could bring down the fuel prices "anything from 10 cents to 35 cents a gallon." He continued, "The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now," Biden said as nationwide gas averaged at $4.23 a gallon, compared to $2.87 at pre-pandemic times. "This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world and pain at the pump for American families," he added.

While the demand for fuel globally has reached pre-pandemic levels, the supplies have faced unprecedented bottlenecks owing to the hefty sanctions on Russia, which is the second-largest crude oil supplier worldwide. The current release marks the largest emergency supply in nearly 50 years of the strategic reserve. Meanwhile, Biden's plan is accompanied by a "diplomatic push" for the International Energy Agency to coordinate a global release by other countries. However, a decision is still pending on that.

Biden to call on Congress to ask oil companies to pay fees on unused wells

As the prices of fuel in America increased by $1 per gallon after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is intending to call on Congress to ask oil companies to pay fees for the wells that have remained unused for years and for public lands that they hold but do not use for production. Companies that continue to sit in non-producing lands have either to start production or pay a fee for wells not used, the US government said.

Oil prices have remained well off high due to the supply-chain hindrances during the COVID-19 pandemic. The geopolitical crisis with the Russian invasion of Ukraine further added to the elevation of petroleum costs further sparking fears over the availability of oil and natural gas. Meanwhile, oil prices dropped on Thursday after news of Biden's then-potential decision emerged. International benchmark Brent crude futures for May fell 4% to trade at $108.89 per barrel.

(Image: AP)