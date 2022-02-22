Joe Biden Orders Sanctions On Ukraine's Breakaway Regions After Putin's Decree

Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising breakaway regions of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden announced executive order (E.O.) levying a number of sanctions on Donetsk and Luhansk. According to a statement by the White House, the order prohibits new investment, trade, financing by the US "to, from, or in" the People's Republic of Donetsk and Luhansk.

"President Putin’s action contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements, refutes Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy, and undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Describing the Russian actions as a "blatant violation" of Moscow's commitments towards the Minsk Accord, White House also warned that further economic sanctions are also in the pipeline. The announcement came after Russia ordered additional troop deployment in the conflict zone of the Donbas region in eastern Europe. "We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately," Psaki added.

“To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine,” Psaki said in a statement announcing the executive order.

Biden signed E.O. prohibits new investment with LPR & DPR

The executive order, as per the White House, comes as "swift and severe" economic measures in the wake of escalating Russian aggression. While the US and its allies continue to mull over the next steps to deter Russia's actions, here is what the E.O. will mean:

The E.O. will prevent US-based entities from making new investments in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. It also bans direct and indirect importation of goods, services, and technology into America from LPR and DPR. In addition, the order also imposes a ban on exports and re-exports from the region. "And any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a United States person, wherever located, of a transaction by a foreign person where the transaction by that foreign person would be covered by these prohibitions if performed by a United States person or within the United States," the White House said. The E.O also provides authority to impose sanctions on persons, leaders, officials, senior executives and board of directors of identity determined to operate or have operated since the date the order was announced.

Ukraine-Russia crisis

For a recap, the tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated ever since Moscow deployed over 70,000 troops in the eastern Ukraine borders and gradually increased the concentration to nearly 1,50,000, sparking fears of a potential invasion. Several Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Biden, have discussed the unprecedented military expansion with Putin, calling for "sincere dialogues" and "returning to the path of diplomacy." However, Russia has over time maintained that it "does not intend" to invade Ukraine despite intensifying military drills in the Donbas region, which it says is a part of its routine deployment in "its own region."

(Image: AP)