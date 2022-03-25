Joe Biden Reaches Poland To Review Ukraine Refugee Crisis; Here's Full List Of Events

United States President Joe Biden, on Friday, arrived in Poland to review the refugee crisis amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. The US President is set to discuss the Ukrainian crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. Biden is also going to visit the town of Rzeszow near Ukraine Border. It is important to note that more than 2.2 million have entered Poland and many propose to stay in the country. Poland also hosts thousands of additional U.S. troops, beyond the thousands deployed on a rotational basis since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014.

The US President is also expected to speak on how the US is reacting to the humanitarian and human rights disaster that Russia's "unjustifiable and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine has caused.

Here's a brief list of events during Biden's Poland visit

US President Biden to hold a meet with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

To travel to Rzeszow in Poland

To receive briefing on refugee assistance efforts

To travel to Warsaw in Poland

To meet with members of the 82nd Airborne Division

On Monday, Polish State Secretary Maciej Wasik had said that over 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine had crossed the border with Poland since the start of the Russian military operation. "Eighty-two thousand people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border yesterday. The situation is stable today. The influx is almost half of what it was at its peak a week ago. Nevertheless, the influx of refugees is very large, and we already have 1.8 million people who have fled from Ukraine to Poland since the beginning of the conflict," Wasik said in a briefing.

Russia Targets Biden's Son

Earlier, Russia claimed that the fund of US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is connected with financing the alleged bio-activities in Ukraine. Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russian Defense Forces, said in a press briefing, “Structures close to the US leadership, in particular the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, headed by Hunter Biden is involved in the financing (biolab) activities. The fund has significant financial resources in the amount of USD2.4 billion."

Russian Defence Ministry accepts killing of its 1350 soldiers in war

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry has reportedly acknowledged the killing of more than 1,350 Russian soldiers in the "military operation". As per the media report, at least 1,351 servicemen died and 3,825 were injured.