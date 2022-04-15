Joe Biden Ready To Visit Ukraine 'in The Near Future', Pledges More Defence Support

Amidst the raging conflict in Eastern Europe, US President Joe Biden stated that he is ready to visit Ukraine in the near future. In a video shared by NEXTA on Twitter, the US President was asked if he would send authorities to Ukraine. "We are making that decision now," Biden responded to reporters. The US President also responded in affirmative when asked if he intends to visit the war-torn country. Notably, this comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the President will not visit Ukraine.

Earlier Western media had reported that US President, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, or Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin would pay a visit to the war-ravaged country and hold meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Earlier on April 13, US President Biden gave approval to a fresh $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes artillery and helicopters. The decision was made in order to strengthen defences against Russia's escalating assault on the former Soviet state.

U.S. President Joe #Biden said he is ready to visit #Kyiv in the near future. pic.twitter.com/gNXZYThJAp — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 15, 2022

US vows to continue sending weapons & resources to Ukraine

According to The Associated Press (AP), advanced artillery systems, artillery shells, and sophisticated armoured personnel carriers are all part of the new package. Furthermore, Mi-17 helicopters, unmanned surface vehicles missiles, and high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) or Humvees will all be included in the defence aid shipment. As the all-out conflict continues, Biden stated that Washington will continue to engage with its partners to transfer more weapons and resources to Ukraine. He went on to say that a consistent supply of ammunition and artillery from the US and its allies and partners assured Kyiv was able to "mount a strong defence against the Russian assault."

US decides to soldiers, military equipment to Slovakia

It is significant to mention here that the US has decided to send a large number of American soldiers as well as defence systems to Slovakia in order to bolster the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) eastern flank. Slovakia's Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad confirmed this stating that at least 600 US troops along with high-end defence systems and armoured vehicles will reach the country soon, Euractiv reported. The arrival of the Sentinel 3D radar, the Avenger air defence system, and Stryker eight-wheeled fighting vehicles has also been confirmed by Nad.

Image: AP