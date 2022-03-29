Joe Biden Refuses To Apologise For 'butcher' Remark On Putin; Calls It 'moral Outrage'

US President Joe Biden has refused to apologise for his remarks sating that Vladimir Putin should not be President of Russia. He denied taking his words back and added that he wasn't "articulating a policy change."

Speaking in Poland's Warsaw at the end of his four-day trip to Europe on Sunday, Biden had said, "For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power."

Justifying his statement, the US President said, “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

After President Biden's statement, a US State Department adviser had clarified that the President's remarks on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were made on emotions and do not reflect the official course of the White House. The clarification from the US State Department adviser came after Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “butcher” and said that the Kremlin leader should not stay in power.

Russia to monitor and carefully record 'such' statements

On day 33 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov issued a statement regarding the unfolding turmoil in its neighbouring country.

Peskov, in his statement, mentioned that US President Joe Biden's latest statement about Russian President Vladimir Putin is "alarming" and that Russia will continue to monitor and carefully record such statements. He further informed that there will be no meeting between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy post the meeting of delegations in Istanbul.

Joe Biden criticised over remarks on Putin

Biden’s careless remarks sparked criticism from the Kremlin and other nations. French President Emmanuel Macron called for restraint in words and actions in dealing with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Chaputowicz thinks that US President Joe Biden declared a new Cold War in his speech in Warsaw.

Macron told France 3 that he would have not used the “type of wording” used by POTUS to hold discussions with Putin. “I wouldn’t use this type of wording because I continue to hold discussions with President Putin…What do we want to do collectively? We want to stop the war that Russia has launched in Ukraine without waging war and without escalation,” the French President said.