US President Joe Biden on Thursday tried to escape from answering the question whether he would take any help from China in order to isolate Russia for its provocative action against Ukraine. During a press conference on the Russia-Ukraine war, he was asked if he's urging China to help isolate Russia, to this, Biden responded that he is not prepared to comment on that at the moment.

It is to mention that Russia has come closer with China ever since the Biden administration took charge of the country last year. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin also visited China during the recently concluded Winter Olympics -- a multisports event that most of the Western countries boycotted diplomatically.

#LIVE | I'm not prepared to comment on that at the moment: US President Biden on whether he's urging China to help isolate Russia; Tune in here - https://t.co/89ymXuVCNI pic.twitter.com/YnXNOlkvlx — Republic (@republic) February 24, 2022

While the West was penalising Russia for recognising Donetsk and Luhansk regions, China opposed any unilateral sanctions. Speaking during a routine press conference on Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing has never considered restrictions the best way to resolve problems. "Are you asking whether China will impose sanctions on Russia? Obviously, you do not understand the policy of the Chinese government enough ... China always opposes illegal unilateral sanctions," the diplomat told a briefing.

Biden imposes sanctions on Russian banks

On the other hand, POTUS Biden reiterated invoking stringent sanctions on some of the major Russian banks that were not included in the first tranche of sanctions, including VTB. "This will impose severe costs on the Russian economy both immediately and over time,” Biden said. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. Putin has been planning this for months. And now he and his country will bear the consequences," he added. When the reporters asked whether he has any plans to speak to Putin about the ongoing conflict, he replied negatively and said: "I have no plans to speak to Mr Putin."

Russian FM Lavrov dials his Chinese counterpart

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday, held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi where they discussed Moscow's decision to recognise the LPR and DPR regions. According to a report by Sputnik, the foreign ministers expressed a shared opinion that Kyiv's refusal, "encouraged by the United States and its allies," to implement the Minsk agreements, approved by the UN Security Council, caused the current crisis. Moreover, Wang told Lavrov that China understands Moscow's 'reasonable concerns on security issues' over Ukraine.

(Image: AP)