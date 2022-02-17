Joe Biden Says Russia Will Invade Ukraine In 'next Several Days', No Plans To Call Putin

US President Joe Biden on Thursday has said that there’s every possibility that Russia will invade Kyiv in the “next several days” and that Washington has “reason to believe” that Moscow is “engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in.” ”There is every indication" that Russia is "prepared" to invade Ukraine, said US president Joe Biden while speaking with reporters on Feb. 17 at the White House. Biden also clarified that he had “no plans” to call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin as tensions between Russia and Ukraine spiral to a new high.

'No signs of Russian troop pullback': Biden

Biden insisted that there are no signs of a Russian troop pullback along its border with Ukraine, adding that a threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high”. He categorically stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine “within days.” Biden echoed the statement made earlier by UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, both of whom slammed shelling of a kindergarten in eastern Ukraine. The UK ministers labelled the offensive as “a false flag operation" designed to create a pretext for Russian military invasion. Kremlin meanwhile lambasted Kyiv for the ceasefire violations.

"We have repeatedly warned that the excessive concentration of Ukrainian armed forces in the immediate vicinity of the demarcation line, coupled with possible provocations, could pose a terrible danger,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov with Russian reporters. “Now we see that these terrible provocations are going on, we see reports from representatives of the self-proclaimed republics that mutual attacks are taking place on the line of contact, that the first attack came from Ukraine. This is disturbing information. We keep monitoring," he asserted.

United States intel had earlier found that Russia has prepositioned operatives to conduct a “false-flag operation” in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria in eastern Ukraine in order to create a pretext of invasion of Kyiv. Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby, at a press conference confirmed that the State Department received information that indicates that Russia “is already working actively to create a pretext for a potential invasion.” Moscow plans to achieve their invasion agenda as they have in the past in 2014 when they annexed Crimea, by pre-positioning a group of operatives to conduct, what Pentagon believes, a false flag operation.