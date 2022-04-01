Joe Biden Says Vladmir Putin Seems To Be 'self-isolating', May Have Fired Senior Advisors

US President Joe Biden has stoked declassified intelligence that Russian President Vladmir Putin is getting bad information from his advisors and said that he may have isolated himself from them. The Ukraine-Russia war has now continued for five weeks with Kremlin forces suffering gigantic losses, both in terms of personnel and ammunition. Earlier this week, the Kremlin announced that it would retreat from Kyiv and Charnihiv, however, the west has shown skepticism.

At a recent press conference, the American leader was asked for a comment on his Russian counterpart’s state of mind, based on recent declassified information. “That's an open question,” Biden said, adding that there was a lot of speculation on the topic. However, he reckoned that Putin seemed like he had isolated and even fired some of his advisors.

“But he seems to be – I'm not saying this with a certain he seems to be self-isolated. And there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.” he said. “But I don't want to put too much stock in at this time. Because we don't have that much hard evidence.”

'Putin cannot reamin in power', says Biden

The American President has blatantly commented on the Russian leader in the past. Last year, he created headlines after he labelled Putin as a "butcher". More recently, he triggered a stark criticism from the Kremlin after he said Putin shouldn't remain in power.

Recently, in a bid to mitigate skyrocketing fuel prices, Biden outlined a two-part plan to give relief to Americans by increasing the supply of oil. After discussing with allies and partners, the US President is set to announce the largest ever release of oil reserves in history. Biden will order the release of one million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for six months in a bid to reduce oil prices. It should be noted here that the US government has adopted the decision to increase the supply as Americans face surging prices at the fuel stations. As per the statement released by the White House, gas prices have increased by nearly a dollar per gallon after Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)