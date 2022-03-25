US President Joe Biden, during his scheduled visit to Poland, will meet the Ukrainian refugees on Friday, March 25. According to a statement released by the White House on Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. As per the statement, the United States President will discuss how the United States, alongside the US Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that has been created due to Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine.

It is worth mentioning Poland has been providing millions of refugees who have been entering the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin started what he termed as a "military operation" on Ukraine. Earlier on Monday, Polish State Secretary Maciej Wasik said that over 1.8 million refugees from Ukraine had crossed the border with Poland since the start of the Russian military operation. "Eighty-two thousand people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border yesterday. The situation is stable today. The influx is almost half of what it was at its peak a week ago. Nevertheless, the influx of refugees is very large, and we already have 1.8 million people who have fled from Ukraine to Poland since the beginning of the conflict," Wasik told a briefing.

POTUS Biden attended NATO Summit in Brussels

Notably, POTUS Biden had attended a NATO Summit in Brussels with NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and European Union Leaders. During the Summit, Biden reiterated commitment towards transatlantic unity in the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "President Biden enjoyed a warm and friendly meeting with EU leaders at their Council meeting tonight, where he shook the hand of nearly every leader in the room and spoke longer with several of them," according to a White House official.

As per the official, the discussion was mainly focused on the ongoing war, especially the ways to support the war-torn country by providing humanitarian assistance and other relief materials to the civilians still living in Ukraine amid fear of being killed in the shellings.

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP