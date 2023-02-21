Joe Biden Speaks From Royal Castle In Poland; 'Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Russia'

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, made a speech from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden's address comes just a day after his unannounced and historic visit to Kyiv, where he pledged "unwavering support" and declared more military assistance to counter Russia's unprovoked aggression.

The US President first met with the Polish President Andrzej Duda earlier in the day. His speech comes as Russia's President, Vladimir Putin delivered the state of the union address in Moscow, wherein he unilaterally suspended the participation in New START, a key nuclear arms control treaty with the US.

As he made an address in Warsaw, Biden drew attention to his Ukraine trip as the first President to step into the war zone. He emphasized that nearly one year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin "unleashed his murderous assault on Ukraine, the largest land war in Europe since World War II had begun."

Kyiv 'stands tall and most importantly, it stands free': Biden

UThe S President said that "the principles that had been the cornerstone of peace, prosperity, and stability on this planet, for more than 75 years, were at risk of being shattered." Biden hailed Polish support for Ukraine's cause, saying, “That’s what Solidarity means. Poland endured because you stood together.”

Biden also pledged American support, saying that the US is united with Ukraine and "stands for freedom." "That's what Americans are, and that's what Americans do," the POTUS said. The latter emphasized that democracy will “stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow, and forever.” “That’s the message I carried to Kyiv yesterday."

NATO more unified than ever

NATO is "more united and more unified than ever before," said Biden, taking a swipe at Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "He [Putin] thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft," the POTUS said, adding that Russia's President refuses to acknowledge that the world will not be "governed by fear and force." "He [Putin] found himself at war with a nation led by a man whose courage would be forged in fire and steel — President Zelenskyy," Biden asserted. "The democracies of the world have grown stronger, not weaker, but the autocrats in the world have gotten weaker, not stronger," noted the US President. Ukraine's allies and partners will “stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever.” “That’s the message I carried to Kyiv yesterday,” Biden repeated. "One year after the bombs began to fall, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. Ukraine is still independent and free."

Biden counters Putin's speech made earlier today

Biden, during his speech, delivered a direct message to the Russians. “I speak once more to the people of Russia. The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The west was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today. And millions of Russian citizens only want to live in peace with their neighbours, not the enemy. This war was never a necessity. It’s a tragedy.”

Biden slammed the "extraordinary brutality of Russian forces and mercenaries" for committing "crimes against humanity without shame or compunction." "They’ve targeted civilians with death and destruction, used rape as a weapon of war, and stolen Ukrainian children in an attempt to steal Ukraine’s future. Bombed train stations, maternity hospitals, schools, and orphanages," said the US President. "No one could turn away their eyes from the atrocities Russia is committing against the Ukrainian people. It’s abhorrent."