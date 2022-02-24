As Russia ordered a 'military operation' in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy "reached out" to him. Releasing a statement, soon after Russia announced a war on its neighbours, Biden said that he spoke with the Ukrainian President and briefed him about the steps being taken by the US. Furthermore, Biden informed that he condemned the attack launched by Russia.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council," POTUS wrote in a tweet.

Zelensky also asked Biden to "call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," added the US President.

Biden 'prays' for Ukraine

Earlier as Russia orders military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass, Joe Biden had issued a statement offering prayers for Ukraine. Terming the act as 'unprovoked and unjustified', Biden blamed Russia for the 'death and destruction this attack will bring'. He added that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way. He termed Russia’s move as a 'needless act of aggression against Ukraine' and concluded his statement with 'Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine'.

UNSC urges Russia to stop the invasion

Addressing the Emergency UN Security Council meeting, UN general secretary António Guterres said that Russia must stop its invasion of Ukraine. "In recent past, situations with similar events and rumours had arisen. I thought nothing serious would come out of it, I was wrong. President Putin, stop your troops from invading Ukraine. Give peace a chance". Meanwhile, Ukraine has now imposed a national emergency and shut down its entire airspace, citing 'potential hazard'.

