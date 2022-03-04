After the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday, US president Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On this occasion, Biden urged Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

Moreover, he also spoke with the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration to receive an update on the situation at the plant.

.@POTUS spoke with President Zelenskyy this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2022

This comes as a concern as damage to any reactor might lead to a repeat of the 1986 Chernobyl accident. Moreover, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant accounts for about 25% of Ukraine’s power generation.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broken out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone."

Earlier, the mayor of Enerhodar, where this nuclear power plant is located, revealed that the Russian forces are on the outskirts of the city. Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi spoke to Ukrainian PM Denys Shmygal and with the Ukrainian nuclear regulator and warned of severe danger if reactors are hit by Russian shelling. However, the Ukraine regulator told the IAEA that no change had been reported in the radiation levels at the nuclear power plant.

Russia-Ukraine war

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on February 21 after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

The situation took a turn for the worse after the Russian President formally declared a military operation in Ukraine targeted at demilitarization and denazification of the country. In the last few days, Russian forces have intensified their attack and taken control of Kherson city.

Besides this, they have launched missile strikes on the central Freedom square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Meanwhile, satellite imagery showed that a 40-mile long convoy of Russian armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was threatening to move on to Kyiv.

The US and other countries in the West have provided military assistance to Ukraine and imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia. After the second round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia, both nations agreed on creating create safe corridors backed by a ceasefire to evacuate civilians and deliver aid.