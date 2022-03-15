Joe Biden To Travel To Europe To Meet EU Leaders Amid Russia-Ukraine War On March 24

US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face conversations with European leaders amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Tuesday. Biden will meet with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and European leaders in Brussels on March 24, Psaki informed. The US President will also attend a scheduled European Council summit.

“While he’s there, his goal is to meet in person face-to-face with his European counterparts and talk about, assess where we are at this point in the conflict in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’ve been incredibly aligned to date," Psaki said. “That doesn’t happen by accident. The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it’s an opportunity to do exactly that.”

Earlier the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that he has convened a summit for next week of the military organization’s 30 leaders to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg informed that the March 24 summit will be led by US President Joe Biden and “will address the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence in response to a new reality for our security.”

Stoltenberg said in a statement that “at this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together in NATO.” The alliance has been bolstering its eastern flank with forces and equipment to deter Moscow from invading any of its members. However, NATO has refused to deploy troops to Ukraine as it is concerned about sparking a wider war in Europe.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris had also visited Poland and Romania to discuss the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe due to Russia's military offensive.

Biden to sign budget bill with Ukraine aid

Later in the day, President Biden will sign a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure.

US has been condemning unjustifiable Russian aggression and has imposed multiple sanctions on Moscow, including banning Russian energy imports to the US, inflicting sanctions on the Russian banks, key individuals and the central banks. Moreover, many multinational firms have dumped operations in Russia in protest against the invasion of Ukraine.