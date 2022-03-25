Joe Biden Warns China Of 'dire Economic Consequence' If It Helps Russia Amid Ongoing War

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that he had fully informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of the possibly disastrous economic effects of providing help to Russia amid the Ukraine crisis.

While addressing a press conference after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit and G7 nations meeting, President Biden said that he had a "very straightforward conversation" with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the Ukraine crisis. On the possibility of China providing assistance to Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Biden said that he had a clear conversation with his Chinese counterpart. He said that he had amply informed Xi about the potentially dire economic consequences of China's providing assistance to Russia.

Tune in as I hold a press conference about my meetings in Europe with Allies and partners on our response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. https://t.co/KSakZNhnET — President Biden (@POTUS) March 24, 2022

Biden who is on his trip to Europe to discuss the ongoing destruction in Ukraine with his European and other allies said on Thursday that he did not give threats to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he said (he) "made no threats," but did make it obvious that Xi "understood the consequences of him helping Russia."

The US President Biden on Thursday further added that he conveyed the consequences of Russia's behaviour, and suggested that China had sought to develop stronger economic ties with the western countries. Biden in the press conference announced that he told Xi, "He'd be putting himself at significant jeopardy in those aims, if, in fact, he were to move forward."

"I think that China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia. And so I am hopeful that he does not get engaged," US President Biden said.

Serious food shortages

Biden described Russia and Ukraine as Europe's "breadbasket," predicting "serious" food shortages. Following an emergency NATO summit, Biden remarked, "The cost of the sanctions is not only borne by Russia. It is also enforced on a large number of countries, including European countries and our own." He agreed that Russia and Ukraine are two of the top wheat-producing countries when speaking about food shortages caused by Russian sanctions. He went on to say that the United States and Canada both produce considerable amounts of wheat, and he talked about how they might grow and distribute it more quickly. He went on to say that they also talked about how they might work together to alleviate food scarcity problems. He also stressed the importance of providing humanitarian aid, especially food.

US allowing refugees

As the ongoing war ravages Ukraine, it is also causing a refugee crisis. Over 10 million people have been displaced in Ukraine or fled the country since the war started in Ukraine, President Biden on Thursday announced that the US will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and others fleeing Russia’s aggression Ukrainian refugees in the US.