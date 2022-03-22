Joe Biden Warns Over Russia Using Hypersonic Missiles; Says 'Fired Out Of Frustration'

Nearly two days after the Russian military used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, for the first time since the start of the war on February 24, US President Joe Biden reacted over the matter on Monday. While addressing US business leaders on Monday, Biden said that Moscow had fired the hypersonic missile on Ukraine due to frustration of not executing plans as per their strategies. "Russia had done so because of the losses it faced at the hands of Ukrainian forces," POTUS Biden argued. On Saturday, March 19, Russian forces attacked in order to destroy an arms depot near the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine.

Until Monday, Pentagon officials said that they had no clue or confirmation of Russian forces targetting arms depot with the advanced missiles. However, later in the day, Biden confirmed that the lethal weapon was launched by the Russian forces.

"They've just launched their hypersonic missile because it's the only thing they can get through with absolute certainty. As you all know, it's a consequential weapon but with the same warhead on it as any other launched missile,'' Yahoo news quoted Biden as saying while speaking at the Business Roundtable’s CEO quarterly meeting on Monday.

"It doesn't make that much difference except it's almost impossible to stop it. There's a reason they're using it," the US President added. As per the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, they had used the Kinzhal aviation missile system to strike targets in Ukraine. It targeted "a large underground depot of missiles and aerial munitions of the Ukrainian forces" in the village of Deliatyn, he added. Notably, Kinzhal is an advanced missile system that can move at five times the speed of sound and has the capability of hitting targets at a range of more than 1,200 miles. NATO calls the Kinzhal aviation missile system a lethal 'Foxhound'.

Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv

As per the latest update, Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv, while its forces battled Russian attempts to occupy the encircled southern port city of Mariupol. It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: Pixabay/AP