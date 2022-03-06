US President Joe Biden, during a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, welcomed the decisions of VISA and Mastercard to suspend services in Russia. According to a readout of the talks released by the White House, “He (Biden) welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia.” Earlier on Saturday, both the US-based financial services firms ceased to continue functioning on Russian territory in the wake of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“President Biden highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine. In particular, he welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia," the White House said in a statement following the Biden-Zelenskyy conversation.

In addendum, Biden also noted that his “administration was surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding.” Earlier, the American President allocated a total of 32.5 billion in aid to the Ukrainian military and also supplied stinger missiles to the war-hit country. Meanwhile, during the latest conversation, he expressed his concerns about the attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant while also commending the “skill and bravery” of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in safe condition.

As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022

Russian invasion

Following months of military buildup, Russia launched an offensive against ex-Soviet satellite state Ukraine on February 24. As Russian troops continue to close on capital Kyiv, they bombarded Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire. As the war continued for the ninth day on Saturday, Russian troops successfully captured the Ukrainian city of Kherson - a provincial capital located on the southern front of Ukraine. More than 2000 civilians have lost their lives since the invasion began, as per Ukrainian authorities. In addendum, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed to kill 9,166 Russian troops since the invasion began. In the latest development, Russian troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

(Image: AP.Pixabay)