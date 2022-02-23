Joe Biden's Address On Russia-Ukraine Crisis Explained In 10 Key Points

US President Joe Biden announced, during a press conference on Tuesday, vowed to penalise Russia for its provocative decision announced by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. According to Tuesday's press conference, here are the ten points that Biden has announced:

POTUS said that Russia violated international law and called it the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will order heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

While speaking at the presser, he slammed his Russian counterpart and said, "None of us will be fooled" by Putin and added more sanctions could be on the way.

Biden informed he has directed to move additional American soldiers to the Baltic states on NATO’s eastern flank bordering Russia.

“Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours?” Biden asked during the presser.

According to POTUS Biden, Russia's action was a violation of international law and demanded a strong reaction from the international community.

Biden announced joining the European Union member who was on Tuesday unanimously agreed to levy their own initial set of sanctions on Russia and its officials.

He announced sanctions on Russian "elites and their families."

In a major attack on Russia's most touted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, the US President said he had worked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to affirm "no further will be carried on".

During the presser, he said that the American soldiers would be shifted from elsewhere in Europe into the Baltic States.

Several others also impose similar sanctions

It is worth mentioning the key development came after Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday following a televised address to the nation. Apart from recognizing the disputed regions, Putin on Tuesday, ordered to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Subsequently, several countries including European Union announced sanctions against Moscow. President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen also echoed in support of the US's decision of penalising Russia for its controversial decision. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals who will be hit severely by the sanctions. Later in the day, Johnson and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate working together on charging sanctions against Moscow. According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the decision was taken during a phone call held between the two leaders on Tuesday.

Image: AP