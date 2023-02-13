JP Morgan Finalises Deal With Zelenskyy On Reconstructing Ukraine's Infrastructure

J.P. Morgan, the largest bank in the US, has reportedly reached an agreement with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to attract private investment for a new fund aimed at reconstructing the country's infrastructure that was damaged during the conflict with Russia. According to a report from Fox News, bankers from J.P. Morgan met with Zelenskyy and his team in Ukraine last week to discuss the creation of the fund, which would be funded with $20 billion to $30 billion in private capital. Additionally, there is a possibility of establishing a bank run by Wall Street firms to invest in oil refineries, roads, bridges and other economic infrastructure that was destroyed during Russia's annexation campaign was also discussed.

Bankers from J.P. Morgan were in Kyiv and other cities for meetings with Ukrainian officials, including President Zelenskyy. As a gesture of goodwill, the bankers gave Zelenskyy a New England Patriots jersey with the number "91" to mark Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. The plans for the fund or bank are still in the early stages and subject to change, as per the Fox News report. The Russian invasion, which is nearing its 1 year mark, has been met with resistance from Ukrainians and support from the U.S. and western nations, but Russia still controls about 15% of the country, mainly in the east. The war and bombing of cities and infrastructure have caused significant damage to the Ukrainian economy, resulting in an unemployment rate of 30 percent.

Why Ukraine needs private capital?

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of J.P. Morgan, has spoken out about the impact of the conflict and believes that it will have long-lasting consequences for the Western world. He believes that attracting private capital is crucial for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression. Last week, when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy participated in J.P. Morgan's online investment summit and met privately with J.P. Morgan bankers for several hours, the bankers offered suggestions on how to attract private capital, such as inviting major CEOs to the country to discuss economic development and meeting with GOP lawmakers. They also reportedly stressed the importance of combating corruption and government corruption in order to attract private capital. Zelenskyy was apparently receptive to the advice and understood that western aid will eventually come to an end and private capital will be needed to rebuild the country.

BlackRock, the largest investment firm, and Goldman Sachs are among the Wall Street companies interested in supporting the rebuilding of Ukraine by identifying investment opportunities. J.P. Morgan, meanwhile, wants to act as an advisor to Ukraine in the capital market, helping it to raise money through a fund or bank. However, the ongoing conflict with Russia is a major hindrance to attracting private investment as investors may become less willing to invest if Russia gains more control over the country.