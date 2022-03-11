JPMorgan, Largest US Bank, Suspends Operations In Russia Over Ukraine War

In retaliation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, JPMorgan Chase has announced on Thursday that it is "actively" winding down commercial activities in Russia and would not pursue any new business there in accordance with government mandates throughout the world. JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States by assets, is the latest American financial services corporation on Wall Street to declare its ceasing of operations in Russia, following in the footsteps of Goldman Sachs.

Company spokesperson Tasha Pelio said in an email, “In compliance with directives by governments around the world, we have been actively unwinding Russian business and have not been pursuing any new business in Russia,” CNBC reported. She went on to say that the bank's operations related to Russia were “limited” to helping global clients address as well as close off pre-existing obligations; handling their Russian-related risk; serving as a custodian for their clients; and taking care of their workers.

JP Morgan to contribute up to $5 million to humanitarian assistance operations

Furthermore, the US bank has already stated that it would contribute up to $5 million to humanitarian assistance operations, with an employee contribution match amid the Russia-Ukraine war. “Our commitment will support organizations to provide emergency food, housing and medical services to those in need," citing a statement from the company, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the US bank, JPMorgan in Russia has less than 200 workers, most of whom work in the company's corporate and investment bank.

As a consequence of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, global technologies, payments, as well as retail corporations have backed away from the nation, citing US penalties that aim to put economic pressure on the government.

Other financial institutions' sanctions on Russia

Goldman Sachs has said that it will shut down its business in Russia, making it the first major Wall Street bank to do so in reaction to the invasion. Western Union, the money transfer giant, has recently announced that it will cease operations in Russia and Belarus.

As per Yale academics who have been following the corporate response, over 330 companies have abandoned or drastically reduced their activities in the nation in recent days.

Goldman Sachs announced on Thursday that it will be "winding down" its operations in Russia instead of leaving immediately. The bank stated that it was acting in accordance with “regulatory and licensing requirements", BBC reported. Goldman Sachs' overall credit exposure in Russia was $650 million (£496 million) at the end of 2021.

Apart from just financial institutions, a number of other major firms from the food, clothing, automobiles, technology sectors have temporarily discontinued their connections with Moscow in response to Russia's assault on Ukraine, which began on February 24.

(Image: AP)