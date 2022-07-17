As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, stated that judgment day will come for Ukraine and on that day, Kyiv will have no chance to stand in the shelter in the event of Crimea attack.

Slamming Ukraine for its actions, the former Russian President stated that those "clowns" who have no rank are trying to threaten us. While speaking at a meeting with veterans in Volgograd, answering a question about the progress of special military operations, Medvedev stressed that the consequences of such actions on the part of Ukraine are obvious.

"If something like this happens, Judgment Day will come for them all at once—very fast and difficult. It will be very difficult to hide. But nevertheless, they continue to provoke the general situation with such statements," said the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

According to Medvedev, sooner or later, Kyiv may begin to realise that the goals of the special military operation, including the demilitarisation and denazification of the country, will be achieved and Ukraine will lose this war. However, the hope for this realisation is "rather weak, since they behave in an inadequate way".

He added saying that, "Endless attempts to continue the campaign, as they say now, to the last Ukrainian—they will certainly lead to the collapse of the existing political regime, although they are trying to step back," the deputy chairman of the Security Council said.

Medvedev called the current situation "a very difficult page in modern history". But I am sure that our country will come out of this test with honour, becoming stronger and stronger."

He averred, "We will achieve our goals in the name of the development of our country and in order not to let down our dear veterans who defended our motherland during the Great Patriotic War," he concluded.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, in its latest update, Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sunday revealed that they have managed to kill a total of 38,300 Russian soldiers since the beginning of the war. In addition to this, a total of 220 planes, 1684 tanks, 188 helicopters, 3879 APV, 15 boats/cutters, 846 artillery systems, and 688 UAVs among other war equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian troops, Kyiv claimed.

Image: AP/ Representative