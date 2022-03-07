With the ongoing tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv not seeming to subside, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended support to a plan put forward on Sunday by his British counterpart Boris Johnson to ramp up the international response to the continuing Russian aggression in Ukraine. Trudeau arrived in the United Kingdom on Sunday and London is his first stop on a four-country whirlwind tour. After meeting UK PM Johnson on Monday, Justin Trudeau said that the country will continue to defend 'democracy' and ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin is held 'accountable'.

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau wrote, "We will continue to defend democracy and continue to make sure that Putin is held accountable. Today Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion."

— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Notably, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his counterparts from the UK and the Netherlands are gathering in Europe to discuss prospects for more aid- the lethal military aid for the embattled Ukrainian armed forces as the invasion by Russia enters the 12th day. Earlier, Trudeau had reiterated that sanctions are the biggest weapon the West can deploy against Russia, however, international pressure on NATO is mounting after the western military alliance declined a direct plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to establish a no-fly zone in order to protect civilians.

Kremlin announces a ceasefire in Ukraine

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin announced yet another ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from war-inflicted Ukraine. However, as per the videos accessed by Republic TV, the Russian troops continue to invade major Ukrainian cities, reported AP. The recent announcement from Kremlin comes in the wake of two failed attempts at a ceasefire. While making the announcement, the Russian Defence Ministry noted that civilians would be allowed to leave Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv and Sumy.

However, in a statement released on Facebook, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Russia of interrupting the opening of humanitarian corridors of civilians' evacuation. The Foreign Ministry insisted that the Russian military continued to attack the capital city, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Sumy, Mykolayiv, Volnovas and other cities which made it impossible for the civilians to flee the war-torn nation.

Furthermore, peace talks between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are underway in Belarus. The meeting is the third round of discussions between the neighbouring countries as they strive to reach an agreement on a ceasefire and a safe passage corridor for people.