Justin Trudeau Meets Ukrainian Refugees In Poland's Warsaw; Vows To Stand By Them

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Poland met several Ukrainian refugees taking shelter in the country's capital city, Warsaw, waiting for their turn to be rescued and shifted to safer places. This came in the backdrop of the Canadian PM's visit to Poland as he went there to discuss the Ukraine refugee crisis as well as the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Trudeau who visited a temporary shelter for the people of Ukraine in Warsaw, got emotional after meeting them and was almost reduced to tears after hearing their ordeal. Taking to Twitter, he shared images from his visit and wrote, "What struck me most was their resiliency and their courage. Together, as we respond to Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion, we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine."

In Warsaw yesterday, we visited a temporary shelter for people who have fled Ukraine. What struck me most was their resiliency and their courage. Together, as we respond to Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion, we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/sr1amP9RVd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 11, 2022

In the images, he can be seen speaking to children and the women who were forced to leave their homes and flee to safer places. Meanwhile, at a time when thousands of Ukrainian civilians, mostly women, elders, and children are entering Poland for seeking refuge, the central railway station in Warsaw what's the central train station has become a buzzing point for all the people trying to flee the war-hit nation from the Russian bombardment.

Similarly, on the same day, he also held meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki over the Ukraine refugee crisis and further on how to extend more support to Ukraine. During this while, he also vowed to allow as many Ukrainian refugees as possible into his country.

Canada pledges to take an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees

Concerned over the millions of people who have fled Ukraine with each passing day as the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country will allow as many refugees as it can who are fleeing the war in Ukraine. Trudeau's statement came during his visit to Poland on Thursday where he met Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Saying that "our hearts break" to see millions of Ukrainians leaving for their lives and leaving everything behind, the Canadian Prime Minister said, "Canada will help and it is there to help". Notably, Poland which is a fellow NATO member neighbouring Ukraine has opened its border to refugees and around 1.5 million people have fled to Poland since the Russian forces invaded the Ukrainian territory.